Father pleads for help in solving son's shooting

- A father makes a desperate plea to find the person who shot his son. Jeremie Brown was shot multiple times along Mableton Parkway in Mableton last month. He's still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“I would love people ask for people to look into their conscience and do the right thing, but I don't think people have a conscience, I don't think they have a conscience,” said Jerome Coggins, father of the victim.

Coggins said that is why he is pleading for the public’s help. The father wants justice for his son. Someone shot the 22-year-old man outside the Upland Townhomes almost two weeks ago and to date, there have been no arrests.

“It's been horrible. I mean I have been waking up every day, bad, not getting any sleep; I haven't been able to hold any food down, constantly crying... You know it's just heartbreaking, you know that was my baby,” said Coggins.

Officers were called to the townhome complex just after 10 p.m. on Feb. 28 and when they arrived they found Jeremie Brown suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. Brown has been in the hospital in a coma ever since.

“He was shot once or twice in the head, once in the shoulder, once in the leg, and his condition, he's clinging to life, he's fighting for his life," said Coggins.

Mr. Coggins admits his son is no saint and has been in trouble in with the law, but said he does not deserve what happened to him.

According to the incident report obtained by FOX 5 News, Brown was with a female friend who stated the two were sitting in the car when the shooting started. Another witness stated they saw someone shooting from a vehicle and then the car speeding away from the scene. Cobb County police said the case is under investigation and while no arrests have been made, Mr. Coggins said he has suspicions as to who is behind this, but is asking for the public’s help in getting justice for his son.

“I'm making a plea to the public for all of the residents that live in the area, if you've seen something, don't be afraid to say something. You know, pick up the phone and call and let people know what you saw, so we can get some sort of closure to this," said Coggins.

