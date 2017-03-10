Police: car smashes into Alpharetta government sign

- A car crashed into a brick sign outside the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

The car flew off the road near the 2500 block of Old Milton Parkway, went airborne and crashed into the sign.

WATCH: The aftermath of a wreck that destroyed a sign



The driver was injured and the sign is destroyed.

There's no word yet on what led up to the crash.

The name of the driver was not immediately available. No word on charges.

NEXT ARTICLE: Bench warrant issued for 86-year-old jewel thief