Friday morning storms to give way to cold weekend

Severe storms rumbled through north Georgia early Friday morning, bringing damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning and big downpours. Now, clearing skies and a breezy day will be the rule for the rest of Friday before bigger weekend changes take hold.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s for most spots, although cooler air will begin to filter into far north Georgia. Breezy northwest winds will gust to 20-25 mph at times.

The next weather system will not bring precipitation until late Saturday night. The core of coldest air will be north of Georgia. However, temperatures could support a wintry mix or light snow in far north Georgia counties bordering Tennessee and North Carolina after midnight Saturday night. A warm ground and temperatures above freezing to start would limit accumulation potential. At this time, accumulation is uncertain, but the worst case scenario would be light accumulations early Sunday.

For most of the FOX 5 viewing area, this will simply be a chilly rain from about midnight Saturday night through mid-morning Sunday. Skies will clear for Sunday afternoon, but colder, winter-like temperatures will be here - and here to stay for most of next week! By Sunday afternoon, highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

