Powerful storms Friday morning leave damage across metro Atlanta

- Strong storms quickly rolled through north Georgia early Friday morning, bringing down trees and power lines. The storms, which brought thunder, heavy rains, hail and high winds, cleared rapidly from northwest Georgia through metro Atlanta.

@JoanneFOX5 These pea size hail woke me up at around 4:30 am in Pointe South, Riverdale area. pic.twitter.com/noNCPl5ifn — Armando Perez (@iluispc_perez) March 10, 2017

The heavy rain moved out of metro Atlanta by 6 a.m. Friday.

Getting loud outside the @FOX5Atlanta studios! Here come the downpours and lightning #fox5storm #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/Yhb9sPHqxv — Joanne Feldman FOX 5 (@JoanneFOX5) March 10, 2017

First responders worked to clean up the damage reported in a number of spots across metro Atlanta.

In Ellenwood, a fallen tree caused a wreck on Flakes Mill Road, where police said a vehicle drove into the tree. Douglasville police said a number of trees came down in the area. One lane of Dallas Highway was blocked near Stewart Middle School. In southeast Atlanta, the storms brought a large tree down on top of a home on Swallow Circle.

Several house fires were also reported early Friday. In Hall County, firefighters responded to a big fire at a two-story home on Silver Brooke Lane. Fire crews also battled a blaze along Candler Lake in Brookhaven.

MORE: Fire rips through Hall County house

FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Joanne Feldman said the weather would calm quickly, with much "quieter" weather after sunrise and an afternoon of sunshine.

Now that rain/storms are moving on, the afternoon looks pretty good! Breezy, but still spring-like @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/p2E42YDqSy — Joanne Feldman FOX 5 (@JoanneFOX5) March 10, 2017

Then, we're expected to see a change toward wintry temperatures over the weekend.

MORE: Chance of winter weather in north Georgia this weekend