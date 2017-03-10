DeKalb County firefighter suffers injuries while battling apartment fire

Posted:Mar 10 2017 05:22AM EST

Updated:Mar 10 2017 07:17AM EST

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling an apartment fire that broke out late Thursday night,
according to DeKalb County Fire and Rescue.

Flames tore through a vacant building at the Hidden Villas apartments in Decatur.

Captain Eric Jackson said the firefighter fell through a top floor and had to be rescued by other crews.
He was taken to the hospital as a precaution and no one else was hurt, according to Jackson.

It took some 45 firefighters and 15 trucks to get the flames under control. Jackson told FOX 5 News the building is a total loss.

Investigators are still trying to determine what started the fire.


