DeKalb County firefighter suffers injuries while battling apartment fire

- A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling an apartment fire that broke out late Thursday night,

according to DeKalb County Fire and Rescue.



Flames tore through a vacant building at the Hidden Villas apartments in Decatur.



Captain Eric Jackson said the firefighter fell through a top floor and had to be rescued by other crews.

He was taken to the hospital as a precaution and no one else was hurt, according to Jackson.



It took some 45 firefighters and 15 trucks to get the flames under control. Jackson told FOX 5 News the building is a total loss.

Investigators are still trying to determine what started the fire.