Concerns after weapon found on middle school campus

- Music teacher Ian Kellen wants what others want for McNair Middle School in DeKalb County after a weapon was found on campus Tuesday morning, safety.

“I decided to be a teacher because it's hard, it's difficult,” said Ian Kellen.

WATCH: Teacher and parent express concern over weapon found on middle school campus



He said teaching is a challenge he tries to meet head as a 6th, 7th and 8th grade music teacher at McNair Middle School.

On Tuesday morning a student was taken into custody with a weapon there.

“It's a ton of children coming on and so I don't know more than the fact he came to school with a weapon," said Kellen.

The school district told FOX 5 News an observant student told an administrator about a weapon being on campus. That administrator called a school police resource officer.

Then district officials said a weapon was located in a book bag in a classroom according to district officials.

Shortly after the district said the officer took the student who owns the book bag into custody.

"The school police, the administration they all came down on it really, really quickly and I congratulate them on a job really well done," said Kellen.

The school sent a letter home to parents encouraging students to come forward if ever faced with a similar situation.

Kellen said he doesn't know where the boy who was arrested got the weapon, but had a message for parents of school age kids.

"Please keep an eye on the students I know you've got long hours of work but when you come home make sure that you know who your student is taking to, make sure you know who your child is taking to," said Kellen.

A statement sent by the school district to FOX 5 News read in part:

"Weapons of any type have no place in our schools or facilities. This incident is under investigation and, upon its conclusion, DCSD will respond appropriately to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment.”

As a father, Kellen said he tries to understand the challenges of the school environment where he wants to make a difference with help from the parents.

"Come to the school, talk to the teachers we don't have nearly enough in parent conference night," said Kellen.

The district did not indication what it's next plan of action could be concerning the student who was taken into custody.

NEXT ARTICLE: Video: Thieves hijack flower delivery truck in 38 seconds