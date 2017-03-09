Germany train station ax attack

BERLIN (AP) - A man was arrested after injuring seven people with an ax at the main train station in Duesseldorf, Germany, in what seemed like a random attack.

That's according to police, who say they were alerted about an attack in the evening Thursday.

Seven people were injured, three of them seriously.

The statement said police are investigating whether the suspect attacked passengers on a commuter train as well.

The 36-year-old man was described as being from "the former Yugoslavia" and living in the nearby city of Wuppertal.

He suffered serious injuries and was being treated in a hospital.