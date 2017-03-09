Car slams into home after police say driver was shot

ATLANTA - An SUV slammed into an Atlanta home Thursday afternoon after someone shot the driver in the back.
Police said it started with a fight between a group of men on North Avenue. When neighbors jumped in to fight, investigators said three of the men decided it was time to go and they hopped in a Ford Explorer.
They did not get far before investigators said someone opened fire, hitting the driver of the SUV twice in the back.
The Explorer crashed into the porch of a home.
The driver was taken to the hospital and two other men were detained for questioning.
The names of those involved have not yet been released.
NEXT ARTICLE: Troup County teen arrested for bringing knife to school