Car slams into home after police say driver was shot

- An SUV slammed into an Atlanta home Thursday afternoon after someone shot the driver in the back.

Police said it started with a fight between a group of men on North Avenue. When neighbors jumped in to fight, investigators said three of the men decided it was time to go and they hopped in a Ford Explorer.

They did not get far before investigators said someone opened fire, hitting the driver of the SUV twice in the back.

The Explorer crashed into the porch of a home.

The driver was taken to the hospital and two other men were detained for questioning.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

NEXT ARTICLE: Troup County teen arrested for bringing knife to school