Video released in DeKalb CountySunTrust Bank robbery

- Police have released video of a bank robbery which happened last month in hopes someone will recognize the man.

It happened at the SunTrust Bank in the 4800 block of Lavista Road in Tucker on Friday, February 17 around 3:15 p.m. DeKalb County police said the man entered the bank, went up to a teller and demanded money.

WATCH: Police release video of man robbing bank in DeKalb County



Police said the man threatened to kill everyone in the bank. He left the money with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man was wearing a hat and sunglasses, but did flash a side-profile without his hat which police are hoping will give someone a good view of who the man is.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County Police Departments’ Commercial Robbery Unit at 770-724-7890.

