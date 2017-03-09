Officials: Lake Forrest Drive to remain closed indefinitely

- A major shortcut for people who live in Sandy Springs may be closed for several months after a rockslide.

Lake Forrest Drive was closed Wednesday evening between Stewart and Maryeanna drives. Sandy Springs transportation officials closed the road due to the hazard. Engineers determined the slop was too instable and may cause further rockslides.

Officials said this is similar to an incident which closed the road for several months back in 2013.

Drivers are being asked to detour from Lake Forrest Drive to Stewart Drive to Roswell Road, onto Maryeanna Drive which will connect back to Lake Forrest, for those traveling south. Northbound drivers can take Roswell Road to Stewart Drive, connecting back with Lake Forrest Drive.

Officials are warning drivers to follow the posted speed limits along the detour routes and use extreme caution.

