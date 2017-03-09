Driver expected to survive after pipes smash through SUV's windshield

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Mar 09 2017 09:34AM EST

Updated:Mar 09 2017 04:48PM EST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - A driver is expected to survive after pipes on a flatbed truck smashed into an SUV's windshield along Interstate 17.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the southbound lanes of I-17 at Bethany Home Road just before 7 a.m. The pipes were loaded on the back of the flatbed truck when they smashed into the windshield, however, the cause of the crash is unknown.

DPS believes the driver of the SUV sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The HOV and left lane of southbound I-17 at Bethany Home Road have reopened.

>>VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1300931586622052/

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


