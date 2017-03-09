Spring storms give way to the return of winter

- Get ready for a big swing in our weather. Spring to Winter in just a few days.

Most of North Georgia was in the 70s on Thursday, a quick moving storm system (we call it a mesoscale convective complex or MCC) will blow through overnight with t-storms and gusty winds. Timeline is between 3am and 7am for metro Atlanta. I do not expect severe storms, but a t-storm in the predawn hours is always unnerving. The rest of Friday will be sunny and mild.





Over the weekend another complex will head our way, this time with colder air attached. I expect a cold rain for most of N GA with some light snow mixed in in the higher elevations of the N GA mountains. Only a few spots will see freezing temps by morning and any snow accumulation will be light. There will be accumulating snow just to our north in TN and NC with 1 to 4" possible thru the day on Sunday.

While the north of I-20 a brief snowflake may be possible early Sunday morning, I would consider that nothing more than a curiosity. It will however be a chilly, raw and wet day for metro Atlanta with some areas holding in the 40s.

I am forecasting freezing temps for metro Atlanta next week. So stay with the FOX 5 Storm Team.

