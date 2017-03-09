Vandals use rocks, baseball bats to damage nearly 70 vehicles

- Paulding County deputies are investigating after multiple vehicles were damaged Wednesday night.

"An unknown amount of individuals drove all over the county throwing rocks at cars and breaking out their windows," Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge said on Facebook. "In some instances, they even smashed vehicle windows with baseball bats.

Investigators said the locations were "sporadic" and not isolated to one specific area.

According to the sheriff's office, nearly 70 vehicles were hit, including one of their own patrol cars.

Anyone with information is asked to call 770-443-3015.