Family denied entrance after purchasing tickets on popular website

- A Snellville mother has a warning for people buying tickets on a popular website after she and her 6-year-old son were denied entrance at a basketball game.

Alexa McDonald said she bought tickets on StubHub, but when she arrived at the gate at Phillips Arena, the tickets would not scan and she and her 6-year-old son could not get in.

WATCH: A Snellville family describes being denied entry to game



“Tried to scan it, the tickets didn’t work,” said Alexa McDonald. “She was like I am sorry ma’am, it is a busy game you have to step to the side and call StubHub, there is nothing we can do.”

McDonald said at just 6-years-old, her son Isaiah Simpson is a loyal Golden State Warriors fan and for months begged her to see his favorite player, Steph Curry in a game.

“I said well Isaiah you know it costs a lot of money, you have to earn these things, so he said you know mom what do I have to do,” said McDonald.

McDonald said Isaiah saved his own money, improved his grades and even asked for extra chores around the house. So last month, she purchased tickets from StubHub for $545 dollars for the Hawks vs. Warriors game. McDonald received a confirmation email and order number, but when they arrived at Philips Arena, Monday evening, McDonald said the tickets did not work.

“Sad, mad, terrible, embarrassed,” said Isaiah Simpson when describing how he felt.

StubHub sent FOX 5 News a statement which reads in part:

“Unfortunately, the seller provided a ticket that did not work for the buyer and we’re looking into exactly why this was the case. We did offer the buyer replacement tickets, but she declined. So we instead provided a full refund and an additional $100 to her account.”

On StubHub’s website the company promise states “Buy and sell tickets safely and easily on the world’s largest ticket marketplace,” but Hawks spokesperson, Garin Narain said StubHub, is not a verified seller, adding that they always encourage fans to purchase tickets on their website, Ticketmaster or at the box office.

McDonald said she always tells her kids if you want something in life you have to work hard and not give up until you get it.

“I am an adult, I can brush it off and keep moving, but you cannot let a child down, so I am definitely going to do what I need to do, save if I have to, he is going to see Steph Curry,” said McDonald.

StubHub said McDonald’s experience is a rare occurrence and they were happy to fix it, but McDonald said it’s not about the money, but the experience they missed out on.

