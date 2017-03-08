Fourth victim dies after Bay Area bound plane crash in SoCal News Fourth victim dies after Bay Area bound plane crash in SoCal A fourth victim who was onboard a small plane that was bound for the Bay Area before it crashed shortly after takeoff in Southern California last month has died, officials said Wednesday.

Stacey Pierce, 46, was pronounced dead Tuesday night at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, California, county officials said. Pierce's daughter was one of the girls who the group had flown to watch at a weekend cheerleading competition at Disney California Adventure Park.

Stacey Pierce's parents, Nouri Hijazi, 83, and Dana Hijazi, 67, were killed in the crash along with a family friend.

Three other people died when the Cessna Turbo 310Q crashed into a house in the Los Angeles area suburb of Riverside on Feb. 28 shortly after departing Riverside Municipal Airport. Five people were on board the plane when it went down about 2 miles from the airport.

The aircraft crash landed into a house, causing it and a home next door to go up in flames. At least 14 residents of the neighborhood were displaced after the incident.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA launched probes into the incident, which left quite a bit of wreckage spread among the neighborhood.

One person was believed to still be hospitalized after the crash.

One victim who died in the crash has been identified as Adine Farelas, who worked at a Los Gatos preschool.