AT&T outage affecting 911 call centers

DALTON, Ga. - The Whitfield County 911 Center reported their 911 service has not been working. The outage is part of a nationwide outage of service provider AT&T.
Various law enforcement and government agencies around the U.S. are reporting that AT&T customers are unable to call 911 from their cellphones.
The Dalton Police Department said anyone trying to receive emergency service should call 706-370-4900.
911 service is down for AT&T customers. AT&T customers can still reach Whitfield County 911 at 706-370-4900. Please RT.— Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) March 9, 2017
It is unclear how many 911 call centers are affected in Georgia.
A spokesperson for AT&T could not immediately provide more details on how many states have been affected by the outage or when the problem would be fixed.