AT&T outage affecting 911 call centers

- The Whitfield County 911 Center reported their 911 service has not been working. The outage is part of a nationwide outage of service provider AT&T.

Various law enforcement and government agencies around the U.S. are reporting that AT&T customers are unable to call 911 from their cellphones.

The Dalton Police Department said anyone trying to receive emergency service should call 706-370-4900.

911 service is down for AT&T customers. AT&T customers can still reach Whitfield County 911 at 706-370-4900. Please RT. — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) March 9, 2017

It is unclear how many 911 call centers are affected in Georgia.

A spokesperson for AT&T could not immediately provide more details on how many states have been affected by the outage or when the problem would be fixed.

MORE FROM FOX NEWS