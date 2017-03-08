Police: Man barricaded himself in Covington home

- Residents in one Covington neighborhood are coming home to a neighborhood filled with police.

Covington police said a man has barricaded himself in a friend’s home off of Emory Street at West Street. It has been going on since around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the man was on the run, wanted for stolen guns and possession of drugs. Officers believe the man is armed inside the home, but are hoping he will surrender peacefully.

Traffic in the area is being rerouted around the police activity.

