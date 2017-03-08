Georgia vets frustrated looking for work

- Young people who enter the military can come out as capable adults. But for many of them their opportunities are limited when they finish their service.

Jullian Blanding says skills he honed in the army qualify him to launch a career. Yet, he has bounced from fast food job to fast food job since getting out just over one year ago.

WATCH: Consultant says Georgia's veterans are struggling to find work



The Home Deport is one corporation that aggressively seeks ex-military for employment. They have a web site, careers.homedepot.com/military.

