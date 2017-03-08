Delaware JCC deemed 'all clear' after bomb threat

- New Castle County police say an area Jewish Community Center is "all clear" after a bomb threat prompted the building to be evacuated, Wednesday morning.

Police reported the threat was emailed to the Siegel JCC outside Wilmington sometime overnight.

It’s the latest in threats around the region and also the country to JCCs and Jewish day schools. In fact, a similar incident happened there just last week.

Last week, executive director Ivy Harlev told FOX 29 News, “Although we have experienced these recent threats, we believe there is much more positive in the world than negative. It has been heartwarming to see the incredible show of community support; phone calls, emails and cards from religious groups, businesses, community members, and neighbors. Bolstered by this unwavering support, we will remain strong and continue to provide the highest quality services and programs to the community.”

That followed vandalism at another Jewish facility, Philadelphia's Mt. Carmel Cemetery.