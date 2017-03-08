Police: Woman ‘feeling suicidal' jumps with son, 2 News Police: Woman ‘feeling suicidal’ jumps with daughter, 2 There's a disturbing situation concerning a mother and young son in North Philadelphia.

- There’s a disturbing situation concerning a mother and young son in North Philadelphia.

Police say the 36-year-old woman was “feeling suicidal” Wednesday morning and jumped out of the second floor window carrying her 2-year-old son.

SKYFOX was over the scene in the 2000 block of Diamond Street.

Both mother and son were taken to separate hospitals, the mother to Temple and the son to St. Christopher's.

According to police, the mother remains in stable condition but the son is critical.