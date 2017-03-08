Cobb caretaker arrested for slapping autistic, blind woman

- A caretaker at a Cobb County nursing home accused of slapping a 41-year-old autistic, blind woman has been arrested.

Christiana Okpambor faces a charge of exploiting a disabled or elderly person.

According to court records, Okpambor, a certified nurse’s assistant at Jubilee Personal Care Home, was transporting residents on a bus to a local laboratory for blood testing. Once they arrived, court records say, Okpambor slapped Susan Adams on the side of her head twice to get her to stand up to leave the bus.

A witness told authorities Okpambor drew back her hand about 1 ½ feet and hit the victim, and the impact moved Adam’s head.

Okpambor is being held at the Cobb County Jail. Her bond has been set at $7,500.

