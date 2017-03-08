Police: Man holds 8 women against their will inside Sandy Springs home

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Sandy Springs police arrested a man accused of holding eight women against their will.

Kenndric Roberts, 33, faces charges of false imprisonment and human trafficking.

Sandy Springs PD haven't said how long 8 women rescued from upscale home had been held against their will. #fox5atl @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/Q8QsHUocbN — Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) March 8, 2017

According to police, a woman called 911 Tuesday morning asking for help getting out of a home located in the 100 block of Strauss Lane. Sandy Springs police requested the FBI's assistance in the investigation.

Sandy Springs PD & FBI free 8 women held against their will in 68-hundred square foot home. We're live on @GoodDayAtlanta #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/TbAnhK6teP — Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) March 8, 2017

Officers and agents ended up rescuing eight women from the home.

Watch video from the scene

Roberts was taken into custody and spent Tuesday night at the North Fulton County Jail. He will be moved to the main facility in Atlanta, where he'll go before a judge.

The 6,800-square-foot house where all of this took place is located in a gated community, and last sold for $1.2 million.