Police: Man holds 8 women against their will inside Sandy Springs home

By: Marc Teichner

Posted:Mar 08 2017 06:35AM EST

Updated:Mar 08 2017 06:46AM EST

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Sandy Springs police arrested a man accused of holding eight women against their will.

Kenndric Roberts, 33, faces charges of false imprisonment and human trafficking.

According to police, a woman called 911 Tuesday morning asking for help getting out of a home located in the 100 block of Strauss Lane. Sandy Springs police requested the FBI's assistance in the investigation.  

Officers and agents ended up rescuing eight women from the home.

Roberts was taken into custody and spent Tuesday night at the North Fulton County Jail. He will be moved to the main facility in Atlanta, where he'll go before a judge.

The 6,800-square-foot house where all of this took place is located in a gated community, and last sold for $1.2 million.


