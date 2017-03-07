Police: woman asked stranger for directions, was lured and raped News Police: woman asked stranger for directions, was lured and raped East Point Police released the sketch of a sexual predator they said lured a woman to an isolated area, after she asked for directions, and beat her and raped her.

- East Point Police released the sketch of a sexual predator they said lured a woman to an isolated area, after she asked for directions, and beat her and raped her.

Police said the man may be 5'9", 27 years old, with a slim to medium build, goatee and braids. They said he may be homeless.

Authorities told FOX 5 News, the woman had taken public transit to the area around downtown East Point off Main Street, and needed directions to nearby Hapeville. Police said she approached a man who told her he knew of a "shortcut," and told her she could follow him.

Police said he lured her to the wooded area around the abandoned apartment complex off East Washington Avenue, where he beat her and sexually attacked her.

The woman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for her injuries.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call East Point Police or Crime Stoppers.

NEXT ARTICLE: Warrant shows man threatened to kill Judge's family