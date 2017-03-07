- A Dawsonville woman has been arrested for, allegedly, inflicting “excessive pain" on her 18-month-old daughter and refusing to get the child proper medical care.

Amy King and her boyfriend, Mitchell Samples, 19, were arrested on March 6. King is charged with three counts of second-degree child cruelty and one count of first-degree child cruelty. Charges are pending against Samples.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office said the charges stem from accusations that King instructed the infant's caregiver not to seek doctor's care after admittedly knowing that there was something wrong with the child's arm. Instead, she lanced the blisters on the child’s hands and feet herself, causing “excessive pain,” deputies said.

King also, reportedly, intentionally failed to obtain medical clearance for the infant.

