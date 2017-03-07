UniverSoul Circus surprises classmates of dog attack victims

UniverSoul Circus performers surprised the classmates of two children viciously attacked by pit bulls in northwest Atlanta in January.

Circus performers visited F.L. Stanton Elementary school on Tuesday to surprise classmates of Logan Braatz and Syrai Sanders with free tickets to the show.

The group said Braatz’s teacher was planning a field trip to the circus before the tragic attack, but all field trips were canceled to focus on the mental wellness of the victim’s classmates.

On January 17th, the 6-year-olds were walking to school when they were brutally attacked by two dogs. Braatz was killed in the incident and Sanders remains hospitalized. She is in good condition, a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta spokeswoman said Tuesday.