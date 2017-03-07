Bomb threat made to Atlanta's ADL Office News Bomb threat made to Atlanta's ADL Office A bomb threat was made to the Atlanta Anti-Defamation League office on Tuesday, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The CEO of ADL tweeted that Atlanta's office was one of four around the county to receive the threat on Tuesday.

Bomb threats called in to 4 more ADL offices. But we are not intimidated. This only hardens our resolve to fight ag #antisemitism. #onward pic.twitter.com/iEkTpWg8oM — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) March 7, 2017

The threat was on a loop repeating "there is a bomb" several times, according to police. The office was evacuated by ADL staff.

Building personnel and the Atlanta Police Department conducted a sweep of the building and did not locate any suspicious items, according to officials.

Homeland Security responded and obtained information for a follow up investigation, according to police.

The CEO of Anti-Defamation League posted to Twitter that four ADL offices in the United States received telephoned bomb threats on Tuesday. Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted that the offices in Atlanta, Boston, New York, and Washington D.C. received the threats.