Police: Riverdale homeowner shoots, injures intruder

- Police are investigating after a homeowner shot a man attempting to break into his home Tuesday morning.

Police still on scene after they say Riverdale resident shot, injured attempted burglar. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/ospZnYGyrA — Claire Simms (@Claire_FOX5) March 7, 2017

According to police, officers were called to Birch Walk Boulevard around 10:45 a.m.

Investigators said a man was attempting to break into the home, but the homeowner was inside at the time and shot the intruder.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.