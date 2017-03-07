Police: Riverdale homeowner shoots, injures intruder

Posted:Mar 07 2017 01:53PM EST

Updated:Mar 07 2017 01:53PM EST

RIVERDALE, Ga. - Police are investigating after a homeowner shot a man attempting to break into his home Tuesday morning. 

According to police, officers were called to Birch Walk Boulevard around 10:45 a.m. 

Investigators said a man was attempting to break into the home, but the homeowner was inside at the time and shot the intruder. 

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

 


