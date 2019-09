- Deputies arrested two dozen people over the weekend in a child sex sting dubbed "Operation Just Cause."

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office partnered with 13 other agencies for the four-day operation. Investigators posed as children in online chats and said suspects immediately struck up conversations and steered the interactions to sex. It was when the alleged offenders went to meet up with the "children" that deputies arrested them.

"If you come to this county and you think you're going to prey on our children, you have indeed picked the wrong county," said Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman. "We will not stop coming after you until we have you behind bars."

Those arrested were: