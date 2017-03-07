Heavy rain, storms headed toward north GA

- A very defined line of heavy rain and storms is pushing east toward Georgia, and will likely impact drivers during the evening commute.

Line of showers/storms on the way -- will be approaching Metro #ATL in late afternoon. Details on @gooddayatlanta at 4:30am... #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/gZF7mU19uO — FOX 5 Storm Team (@FOX5StormTeam) March 7, 2017

Expect mostly cloudy skies to start Tuesday morning, with showers developing as early as noon in some spots around north Georgia.

The leading edge of the line of heavy rain/storms will likely be pushing into extreme northwest Georgia by 3 p.m., and will be pushing into metro Atlanta by 5 p.m. At this point, we're not expecting a big threat for severe weather, but the storms could be strong, with gusty winds and some small hail possible.

Leading edge of heavy rain/storms pushing into Metro #Atlanta for PM rush. We'll be tracking this all day as it gets closer. @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/ziZ8SlRJG2 — FOX 5 Storm Team (@FOX5StormTeam) March 7, 2017

The line will be clearing out of north Georgia by 9 p.m., and after a few lingering showers, skies will clear in the very early hours of Wednesday.

Sunshine and warm temperatures return for Wednesday and Thursday.

