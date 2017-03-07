Heavy rain, storms headed toward north GA

By: Paul Milliken

Posted:Mar 07 2017 06:07AM EST

Updated:Mar 07 2017 06:07AM EST

ATLANTA - A very defined line of heavy rain and storms is pushing east toward Georgia, and will likely impact drivers during the evening commute. 

Expect mostly cloudy skies to start Tuesday morning, with showers developing as early as noon in some spots around north Georgia.

WATCH FORECAST HERE

The leading edge of the line of heavy rain/storms will likely be pushing into extreme northwest Georgia by 3 p.m., and will be pushing into metro Atlanta by 5 p.m.  At this point, we're not expecting a big threat for severe weather, but the storms could be strong, with gusty winds and some small hail possible. 

The line will be clearing out of north Georgia by 9 p.m., and after a few lingering showers, skies will clear in the very early hours of Wednesday. 

Sunshine and warm temperatures return for Wednesday and Thursday. 

DOWNLOAD the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app to keep up with this extreme weather


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories