Home surveillance commonplace in greater Atlanta

- It keeps happening. One home surveillance system in Buckhead picks up pre-dawn prowlers.

They come into a carport, snoop into the windows of cars and test the doors. If there is no easy way in, meaning all doors are locked, they decide to go on their way.

One homeowner shares the images on social media of five different occasions when prowlers have come onto her property.

That homeowner, who resides in what many would call one of Atlanta’s safest neighborhoods, says there really in no such thing. She says it is up to homeowners to take responsibility for their own safety.

