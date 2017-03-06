Suspect caught after Fayetteville Kroger robbery

- Fayetteville police have apprehended a suspect who allegedly robbed a Kroger store and fled. Police say a black male between the age of 50-60, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a gray toboggan walked up to the service desk, told the clerk he had a gun and demanded money from the register.

The incident occurred around 9:00am at the Kroger at 134 Banks Crossing, according to authorities. The clerk gave the male the money and he fled on foot out into the parking lot, according to police. Witnesses were able to provide a vehicle description of the car he entered as a gray Dodge Avenger.

Police say a Fayetteville detective spotted the vehicle on GA Hwy 138 in Clayton County and began following the vehicle which eventually proceeded onto interstate 85 and drove north. The vehicle exited at Flat Shoals Rd and eventually crashed in a neighborhood in Fulton County, according to authorities.

Police say the suspect fled on foot but was apprehended by Fayetteville detectives and Fulton County police officers. Fayetteville Police are still investigating the incident and the possibility that the suspect may have been involved in other robberies.