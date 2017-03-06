Unborn child killed during Barrow County police chase, crash

- An unborn child was killed during a police chase in Barrow County that led to multiple vehicle crashes, according to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities identified the woman as Nichole Allen, 27, who was pregnant. The driver of the third vehicle involved was not identified.

Deputies have arrested the suspect, 36-year-old Aubrey Arnold, of Athens, in connection with the March 2nd accident. He is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, feticide by vehicle, driving under the influence and multiple traffic violations.

The pursuit started after deputies responded to the Shell Gas Station on Atlanta Highway for report of a person who is wanted for outstanding warrants out of Barrow and Jackson counties, authorities said. Upon arrival, a deputy reportedly made contact Arnold and asked him to exit his vehicle. Instead, Arnold drove off, striking the deputy, and eventually colliding head-on with Allen’s vehicle on eastbound Highway 82. The third vehicle involved in the crash did not sustain much damage, deputies said.

Arnold and Allen were both transported to Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities said Allen did lose her baby as a result of the crash.

The deputy involved was not seriously injured.

According to court records, Arnold has been arrested and convicted multiple times on different charges out of Barrow and Jackson Counties.

