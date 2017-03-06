Atlanta parents camp outside school district headquarters, rally to save schools

The Atlanta School Board is scheduled to take a big vote later today. Yes or No to go forward with school closures and consolidations, proposed by Superintendent Meria Carstarphen.

The changes, recommended due to low enrollment at several elementary schools. The campuses on the list include: Fain Elementary, Towns Elementary, Adamsville Primary and Whiteford Elementary.

Frustrated parents gathered over the weekend and camped out Sunday night, saying the proposal will lead to larger class sizes - something that will not benefit student performance. They also worry about empty school buildings, fearing they will create blight and lower property values.

The school board is expected to vote on the proposed closings at its regularly scheduled meeting at 6pm. Parents are holding a rally at 4pm outside the chambers.