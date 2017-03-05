Police searching for missing special needs child

- Powder Springs officers and assisting agencies are currently searching for a special needs child that has gone missing.

The child missing is 17-year-old Scott Little. He was last seen on Lockerbie Lane off of Pine Grove Drive at 1:23pm on March 5th in the city limits of Powder Springs.

he was last seen wearing a hoodie and blue jeans with black tennis shoes. The shoes have blue and white stripes on them.

He is 5'3" and weighs about 105 pounds. Little has a faint mustache and a thin build. He walks with a hunch and he leaves his mouth open while he walks. He is bipolar and mentally challenged.

If you locate this child please call Cobb County dispatch center at (770) 499-3911. If you locate this child in Powder Springs please call 911 and report it to authorities.