Woman fights off attacker outside IHOP in Gwinnett County News Woman fights off attacker outside IHOP in Gwinnett County A mother fought off a would-be robber during a brawl outside an IHOP in Gwinnett County, according to an incident report. The incident happened this week at the restaurant on Jimmy Carter Boulevard. The victim spoke with FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell Sunday. She said she was out enjoying food with her friends and two children when the man lunged at her in the parking lot. She said the fight left her with a cut on her cheek and bruised and swollen knees. The man eventually gave up and ran off withou

A mother fought off a would-be robber during a brawl outside an IHOP in Gwinnett County, according to an incident report.



The incident happened this week at the restaurant on Jimmy Carter Boulevard.



The victim spoke with FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell Sunday. She said she was out enjoying food with her friends and two children when the man lunged at her in the parking lot. She said the fight left her with a cut on her cheek and bruised and swollen knees. The man eventually gave up and ran off without her valuables.



A server told responding officers the man acted suspiciously prior to the incident. She said he ordered food

in a closed section of the business and ran out without paying.



The victim said her attacker wore all-black and a scull cap.



