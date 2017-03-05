Firefighters fighting Hall Co. brush fire

Posted:Mar 05 2017 03:26PM EST

Updated:Mar 05 2017 03:26PM EST

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire that threatened four homes in the 3400 block of Southview Trail in Hall County.

Responders arrived to a fire spanning 10 acres, and immediately set-up to protect the residences. The Georgia Forestry Commission was requested to assist with containment.

The main body of the fire has been extinguished, and Georgia Forestry personnel are plowing a break around the area of the fire.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire has been determined to be from a cigar, according to officials. 


