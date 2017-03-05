KKK to protest sentencing of Georgia couple in Douglas County

- Ku Klux Klan members are expected to rally outside of a Georgia courthouse on Sunday in protest of the recent sentencing of a metro Atlanta couple convicted of yelling racist slurs at an African-American family during a child’s birthday party.

Members of the Mississippi Ku Klux Klan will gather outside of the Douglas County Courthouse at noon.

Stephen Howard, the “imperial wizard,” says about 200 members will participate in the protest, and will be fully armed and “robbed up.” He said they’re outraged by the sentencing of Kayla Norton, 25, and Jose Torres, 26, who were both sentenced Monday to 20- and 15-years in prison, respectively, with 13 and 6 to serve for convictions related to a July 2015 incident in which a large group of people drove up to a birthday party in Douglasville in trucks, flying American, military and Confederate flags. According to prosecutors, about 15 people, several pointing guns, were riding through town that day with a group called “Respect the Flag.”

Howard called their sentencing “shameful” and “not right.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says they will be on hand to make sure the protest is peaceful.