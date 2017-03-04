Fire causes extensive damage to Dacula home

- Gwinnett County Firefighters say a home is a "total loss" after it caught fire early Saturday morning.

The fire occurred in the 1800 block of Nichols Landing Way in Dacula. Officials say there are no reported injuries. The cause is undetermined and under investigation, according to officials.

Occupants were home at the time and were alerted by the smell of smoke. They exited the home and discovered the roof on fire and called 9-1-1.

Police and firefighters found the one-story house fully involved on arrival. The blaze appears to have started in the attic, however the exact cause is undetermined and under investigation, according to officials.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the family, 2-adults and 4-children, displaced by the damage. The intense heat from the fire melted part of the exterior vinyl siding on two neighboring houses.

The neighboring houses sustained cosmetic damage to part of the exterior siding, but no interior damage to the living space, according to firefighters.