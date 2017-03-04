Atlanta Hunger Walk/Run to help feed Georgia's needy News Atlanta Hunger Walk/Run to help feed Georgia's needy The Atlanta Community Food Bank's annual "Hunger Walk and Run" will take place on Sunday.

- The Atlanta Community Food Bank's annual “Hunger Walk and Run” will take place on Sunday.

The event raises funds needed to help feed thousands of people in Georgia. Gates open at noon, and the 5k kicks off at 2 p.m.

Since 1984, the run has united thousands of people including faith groups, corporations and families, all who are dedicated to helping feed the nearly 1 in 5 Georgians facing hunger.

The race, an Atlanta tradition, benefits the Food Bank and five other other partners - Episcopal Community Foundation for Middle and North Georgia, The Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, Lutheran Services of Georgia, Presbytery of Greater Atlanta and St. Vincent De Paul Society.

Watch the video above to hear more about this wonderful event.

SEE ALSO: Georgia Archives building set to implode Sunday