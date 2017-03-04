Man arrested in murder of Woodstock woman

Credit: Woodstock Police
WOODSTOCK, Ga. - Police have arrested a man for the murder of a 32-year-old Woodstock woman.

Michael Russell, 41, of Ringgold was arrested in death of Christy Waller. Police say it appears that suspect and victim were in a relationship.

Friday afternoon, police say, Waller was found dead in her residence at  Alta Ridgewalk Apartments on Elena Way.

Russell is being held at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. 

