Georgia Archives building set to implode Sunday

Georgia officials plan a grand goodbye to an Atlanta building often known as "the White Ice Cube."

The Georgia Archives building, a 14-story marble building located a block south of the state Capitol, is set to be imploded at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The state archives agency moved into the building in 1965. But in 1993, engineers found that the building was sinking -- a result of ground water in the area and the construction of an interstate nearby. The archives agency moved in 2003 to Morrow, Georgia.

The state plans to use the old site for a new building estimated to cost more than $110 million for the Georgia Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

