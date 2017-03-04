Pilot dead after Cherokee County plane crash

- A tragic plane crash in Cherokee County has left a pilot dead.

It happened near the Cherokee County Airport, located at 1350 Bishop Road in Ball Ground.

Police tell FOX 5 the plane hit a power line and took out power in the area.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to take over the investigation to determine what caused the crash.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

This is a developing story.

