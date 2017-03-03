Parents and students protest proposal to close some Atlanta Public Schools News Parents and students protest proposal to close some Atlanta Public Schools Parents are ready to fight a proposal to close some Atlanta Public Schools.

A final vote is expected next week and those against the plan teamed up to voice their concerns Friday. Parents and students gathered at a public sidewalk to protest and let people know how they feel.

The protesters gathered to ask APS board members to say “no” during the vote on Monday.

“That’s my future,” said student Courtnei Johnson. “That’s my education that’s getting messed up.”

There have been several listening sessions where APS Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen has gotten feedback and because of those sessions, she’s tweaking her proposal.

We’re told by APS, Dr. Carstarphen’s final plan will be released around 5 p.m. Friday, which will say which schools will actually close. That will be on the agenda for board members to vote on Monday.