Overturned tractor trailer blocking I-285 SB near Atlanta Road News Overturned tractor trailer blocking I-285 SB near Atlanta Road Three lanes of traffic are blocked on I-285 south bound following a wreck.

- Three lanes of traffic are blocked on I-285 south bound following a wreck.

A tractor trailer overturned Friday afternoon, causing traffic delays. The accident occurred near the Atlanta Road exit on I-285 south bound.

We are gathering more details.