17-year veteran of the Coweta County Fire Department dies in the line of duty

- Coweta County firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter Michael Norton died at the hospital within 24 hours of fighting a house fire in Newnan.

Firefighter Michael Norton was home with his wife Brittany and baby Braelinn. Brittany found him unresponsive just before midnight Wednesday. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Until an autopsy is complete, authorities will not know how fighting the fire may have affected his health. But because he died unexpectedly within 24 hours, it is officially ruled a death in the line of duty.

Michael Norton was a 17-year veteran of the department. It is the first line of duty death in the history of the Coweta County Fire Department.