Deputies: Acworth man arrested for impersonating a police officer

- A man was arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer in Cherokee County.

Investigators said Brian Weikel, 37, of Acworth, used a blue light in his Ford Focus to pull a driver over.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Waldan Pond apartment complex off Bells Ferry Road around 7 p.m. Thursday and met with a person who witnessed and reported a suspicious traffic stop on Highway 92 at Bells Ferry Road. That person followed the vehicle, Weikel's Ford Focus, to the apartment complex and then called authorities.

Deputies located Weikel who told them he pulled the car over because the driver was driving in an aggressive manner.

Weikel has been charged with impersonating a police officer and is being held at the Cherokee County adult detention center with an $11,200 bond.

Authorities would like anyone who believes Weikel has pulled them over in the past to come forward.

