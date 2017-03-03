Weekend forecast: Lots of sunshine, chilly mornings News Weekend forecast: Lots of sunshine, chilly mornings Good news for race fans spending the weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway -- no rain in the forecast for the next few days.

- Good news for race fans spending the weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway -- no rain in the forecast for the next few days.

DON'T MISS: NASCAR returns to Atlanta for weekend of action

According to the FOX 5 Storm Team, it's going to be very chilly in the mornings, with a Freeze Warning in effect for Friday night and early Saturday morning.

MORE: Watch the latest forecast here

For your Friday, expect sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. With dry conditions and breezy winds Friday afternoon, there is a High Fire Danger, so please exercise caution in any outdoor activities that could spark off a fire.

Areas marked in blue under a FREEZE WARNING tonight from 12am-9am Saturday. Get ready for a BIG CHILL... @gooddayatlanta #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/CUkUExll4l — FOX 5 Storm Team (@FOX5StormTeam) March 3, 2017

Temperatures Saturday night will drop to at or below the freezing mark, which is why a Freeze Warning will go into effect at midnight and remain in place until 9 a.m. Saturday.

Highs Saturday will return to near 60 degrees with plenty of sunshine, and Sunday will bring slightly milder temperatures, with highs in the mid-upper 60s.

DOWNLOAD the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app