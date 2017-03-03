Weekend forecast: Lots of sunshine, chilly mornings

By: Paul Milliken

Posted:Mar 03 2017 08:01AM EST

Updated:Mar 03 2017 08:01AM EST

ATLANTA - Good news for race fans spending the weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway -- no rain in the forecast for the next few days.  

According to the FOX 5 Storm Team, it's going to be very chilly in the mornings, with a Freeze Warning in effect for Friday night and early Saturday morning.

For your Friday, expect sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. With dry conditions and breezy winds Friday afternoon, there is a High Fire Danger, so please exercise caution in any outdoor activities that could spark off a fire.

Temperatures Saturday night will drop to at or below the freezing mark, which is why a Freeze Warning will go into effect at midnight and remain in place until 9 a.m. Saturday.  

Highs Saturday will return to near 60 degrees with plenty of sunshine, and Sunday will bring slightly milder temperatures, with highs in the mid-upper 60s.  

