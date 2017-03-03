GSP: Teen arrested after ramming trooper's car during traffic stop

- The Georgia State Patrol is investigating Friday morning after a teen driver rammed into a trooper's car during a traffic stop in Buckhead.

At 6a:Troopers say teen driver,2 others sped off during traffic stop b4 hitting trooper's car in parking lot on Howell Mill Rd @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/2WcfTzP2sx — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) March 3, 2017

GSP investigators told FOX 5 a trooper pulled over a vehicle with three females inside on Interstate 75 northbound for failure to maintain lane and possibly other offenses. The group initially stopped then sped off, which initiated a chase.

Investigators said the vehicle pulled over into a parking lot behind a business on Howell Mill Road where the trooper tried to block them in, but the teen driver rammed into his vehicle.

The driver was arrested, but the other two female passengers took off running. State troopers and Atlanta police officers conducted a search for the passengers, but were unable to locate them.

The GSP said the trooper complained of neck pain, but there were no serious injuries to any of the parties involved.

More charges are likely for the teen, according to investigators.