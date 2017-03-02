Thieves in disguises target $100K in designer handbags News Thieves in disguises target $100K in designer handbags Gwinnett Police are searching for a trio of bold criminals, who plotted unsuccessfully to steal $100,000 worth of designer handbags from a designer department store.

Police released surveillance images of the three men, who they say rented a Uhaul truck the day before, with a fake ID card.

Police said two of the men went to Neiman Marcus Last Call and parked the Uhaul truck outside, then proceeded inside the store with disguises.

Hermès handbags. "They were dressed in orange or yellow safety vests, as through they were construction workers or movers. They were rolling a hand truck," said Corporal Deon Washington, who said the men tried to roll out a case of

"These handbags ranged in prices of $3,000 to $15,000," he said.

Police said employees yelled for the men to stop; one suspect proceeded to pepper-spray a worker, while another wrestled with them. The men dropped the case and fled.

"I would categorize them as very bold thieves," Corp. Washington said.

Police are not certain where else the men have struck, but are working with other agencies to identify the men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police or Crime Stoppers.