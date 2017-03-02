Firefighters battling apartment fire in Lithonia

- There is a two-alarm structure fire in Lithonia. It is an apartment fire, according to the DeKalb Fire Department.

. @DCFRlocal1492 working 8 unit fire at Lithonia apartment complex. Fortunately no one was hurt @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/Oe8xDD2kJv — Nathalie Pozo (@NathalieFOX5) March 2, 2017

The address where the fire is located is 3092 Parc Lorraine. Eight units of the apartment complex are involved, according to officials.

. @DCFRlocal1492 working fire at Lithonia apt complex on Parc Lorraine-4 of 8 units destroyed. No one was hurt @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/x1I6rhZnhR — Nathalie Pozo (@NathalieFOX5) March 3, 2017

There are no reported injuries, according to officials on the scene.