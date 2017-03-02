Firefighters battling apartment fire in Lithonia

Posted:Mar 02 2017 05:40PM EST

Updated:Mar 02 2017 07:07PM EST

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - There is a two-alarm structure fire in Lithonia. It is an apartment fire, according to the DeKalb Fire Department.

The address where the fire is located is 3092 Parc Lorraine. Eight units of the apartment complex are involved, according to officials.

There are no reported injuries, according to officials on the scene.

 


